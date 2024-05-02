Maruti Swift 2024: Mileage and Engine Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The new Maruti Swift 2024 is gearing up to launch soon in Indian Market and a lot of anticipation has been building around it. The fourth-generation Swift was first unveiled at the Tokyo Mobility Show. Recently mileage and engine details have been leaked. Read here to know more about it.

Engine Specifications

The Maruti Swift 2024 is expected to debut with a Z series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine in India. The leaked information suggests that this new engine can generate 81bhp power and 112Nm torque, slightly lower than the old 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine, which produced 89bhp power and 113Nm torque. Despite the slight decrease in power and torque, the new engine promises improved fuel efficiency and performance.

Mileage Expectations:

According to reports based on leaked information, the 2024 Swift is expected to deliver an impressive mileage of 25.72 km/litre. However, this figure may vary depending on whether the car is equipped with a manual or automatic transmission. The leaked information also indicates that the new Swift will offer 3 km/litre more mileage than the existing model, showcasing its enhanced fuel efficiency.

Transmission Options:

While the international model of Swift comes with a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), the Indian variant is likely to feature an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) similar to the previous model. Please note that this information is based on the leaked details. Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed anything yet.