Maruti Swift CNG Launched: 32+ Km Mileage, 6 Airbags, 7-inch Touchscreen & What Not - Check Prices

Maruti Swift CNG Price, Features, Mileage & Specifications: Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of the new Swift CNG. Earlier this year, the company launched the facelifted Swift with a new 1.2-litre Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine, and now it has introduced its CNG version. The Swift CNG is available in three variants — VXi CNG, VXi (O) CNG, and ZXi CNG — priced at Rs 8,19,500, Rs 8,46,500, and Rs 9,19,500, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Swift CNG is 6 percent more fuel-efficient than its predecessor, without compromising the driving experience. The new Swift CNG comes with a 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, which produces 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm on CNG mode, offering a claimed mileage of 32.85km/kg. The Swift CNG is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Coming to the features, it offers several standard safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist. Further, the Swift S-CNG comes equipped with a range of modern features, such as 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system, Suzuki Connect, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, and 60:40 split rear seats.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights."

"Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg#, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love," he added.

The new Swift is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five broad trims: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The petrol-only variants of the Swift offer a claimed fuel efficiency between 24.80 kmpl and 25.75 kmpl.