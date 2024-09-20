Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched: Check Price, Features, Specs & More

Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition: Maruti Suzuki has introduced a special edition of WagonR ahead of the festive season, called the WagonR Waltz. This limited edition offers cosmetic upgrades and added features compared to the standard model.

It is available in three variants – LXi, VXi, and ZXi – with prices starting at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose between two petrol engine options: a 1.0L or a 1.2L engine, for all three variants.

Both engines come equipped with advanced technology such as DualJet, cooled EGR (exhaust gas recirculation), Dual VVT (variable valve timing), and ISS (idle start-stop), which boost fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The 1.0L engine delivers 67bhp, while the 1.2L engine produces 90bhp. A CNG variant is also available for those looking for more mileage. Similar to the standard Wagon R, the Waltz edition boasts a fuel efficiency of 25.19 kmpl (1.0L AMT), 24.43 kmpl (1.2L AMT), and 34.05 km/kg (CNG).

What sets the Maruti WagonR Waltz edition apart is its cosmetic enhancement, including a chrome-finished front grille, bumper protectors, fog lamp garnish, wheel arch cladding, side body molding, and side skirts.

The edition also includes new floor mats, a 6.2-inch touchscreen music system, a reverse parking camera, and a security system. Standard safety features include dual airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and hill hold control.