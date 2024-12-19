Maruti's First Electric SUV - e-Vitara: Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its first electric SUV in India, e-Vitara, which is essentially the production version of the eVX concept, showcased at Auto Expo 2023. This all-electric midsize SUV will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025. Its market launch, however, is expected in March 2025. After launch it will compete with models like the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta EV.

The carmaker had earlier confirmed a few details of the e-Vitara, such as it will be offered with two battery options: 49kWh and 61kWh, both paired with a single electric motor as standard. The 49kWh version with a front axle-mounted motor generates a claimed power of 144bhp and 189Nm of torque, while the 61kWh option has two configurations: a single motor producing 174bhp and 189Nm, and a dual-motor AWD setup offering 184bhp and 300Nm of torque.

These batteries will use BYD’s Blade cell technology with LFP chemistry. While the official range isn’t confirmed, the e-Vitara is expected to deliver over 500 km on a full charge. The larger battery option can also include Maruti’s AllGrip-e AWD system, available with the dual-motor variant and likely to feature a Trail mode for off-road use.

The design will closely resemble the eVX concept but is slightly refined. Dimension-wise, the SUV will be 4,275mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,635mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700mm and ground clearance of 180mm.

In terms of features, it is expected to be loaded with a floating dual-screen setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a twin-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and more.

Moreover, it may become the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle in India to get an ADAS suite. Prices are expected to start at around Rs 20 lakh for the base model and go up to nearly Rs 25 lakh for the top variant with AWD.