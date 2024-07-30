0–100kmph In 3.8 Seconds: Maserati Grecale SUV Launched In India - Price & Features

Maserati Grecale SUV In India: Maserati has introduced the Grecale in India, starting at Rs 1.31 crore, ex-showroom. The Grecale is Maserati's compact SUV, positioned below the Levante. Maserati announced last year that it would launch the Grecale in 2024. It will be sold as a CBU unit, directly imported from Italy.

Maserati Grecale: Engine Specs

The Grecale is available in three variants with three engine options. The entry-level GT variant is powered by a 2-liter, 4-cylinder mild hybrid engine, producing 296 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. The GT accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds (claimed). The Modena variant features the same powertrain but is tuned to deliver 325 bhp and 450 Nm, achieving 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds.

The top-of-the-line Trofeo variant boasts a 3-liter V6 turbo engine that produces 528 bhp and 620 Nm. It does 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. All three variants are equipped with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and offer an optional air suspension upgrade.

Maserati Grecale: Features

The Grecale comes loaded with tech and features, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch central console touchscreen that doubles as climate control. The GT variant features dual-zone climate control, while the Modena and Trofeo trims offer three-zone climate control. The Grecale also includes Level 1 ADAS.

Maserati Grecale: Price & Competition

Available in three variants, the pricing of the Grecale ranges between Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 2.05 crore, ex-showroom. The GT variant is priced at Rs 1.31 crore, the Modena at Rs 1.53 crore, and the Trofeo at Rs 2.05 crore, all ex-showroom. It will compete with the Porsche Macan in the Indian market.