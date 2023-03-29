Meet Lamborghini Revuelto: Aventador Successor Supercar Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Lamborghini, the Italian supercar brand has been long working to replace the Aventador as the flagship vehicle of the brand. While it was confirmed that the Aventador replacement will be a hybrid supercar, speculations were rife on the name of the upcoming car. Now, not only the name of the new Lamborghini has been leaked, but the actual images are out on social media, revealing details of the supercar ahead of its official debut. The upcoming supercar, the Lamborghini Revuelto is the replacement for the Aventador and the first images have leaked online.

The ‘Revuelto’ name was one of the many names of the next big Lamborghini, doing the rounds, apart from names like Tormenta. The Lamborghini Revuelto is made on an all-carbon monocoque and is the first supercar to be fitted with a 100% carbon fiber front structure, including front-impact structures made from forged carbon.

Leaked: The Lamborghini Aventador successor is here! Introducing the stunning Lamborghini Revuelto. The most powerful Lamborghini ever made with 1001hp/736kW from a Naturally Aspirated V12 hybrid that revs all the way to 9,500rpm!



This intensive use of Carbon Fiber lends a weight advantage to the Revuelto and the company claims the carbon ‘monofuselage’ is 10% lighter than the Aventador chassis. The front frame is overall 20% lighter, while torsional stiffness has gone up by 25% compared to its predecessor.

The first hybrid supercar of the brand, Lamborghini Revuelto, is powered by an all-new 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine churning out 814 hp of power and 525 lb-ft of torque. The combined output is estimated to cross 1000 hp, while the engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It also gets two electric motors.