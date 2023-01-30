Meet Tata Sumo Rocket: Digitally-Modified Avatar of SUV With Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Essence

Tata Sumo was once a go-to car for those looking for a multi-purpose vehicle. It was first launched in India in 1994. The MPV saw a host of updates during its course to reach discontinuation in 2019. Tata Motors also launched the second-generation model, dubbed the Sumo Grande, which has a much shorter lifeline. It was sold from 2008 to 2016. However, the OG Sumo remained the crowd favourite for its boxy, old-school design, which is the reason - why enthusiasts admire the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. With some similarities between these models, digital artist - Bimble Designs, modified a Tata Sumo to aid it with some G-Wagen-like appeal.

The designer uploaded images of the modified example of the Tata Sumo on his Instagram handle. Folks at Bimble Designs call their creation - Tata Sumo Rocket. Since the inspiration comes from the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the rocket suffix goes well with the name. Talking about the changes made to this Sumo, the most notable of all is the metallic black paint scheme. Since most Sumo out on Indian roads dons a white shade, this one looks sinister in black. Also, it now rides on a set of glossy-black alloy wheels which are humongous in size and don low-profile rubber.

Other changes made to this Sumo include wide wheel arches, which also get G-Wagen-like vents. Moreover, the SUV is now shod with a front splitter,and clear-lens turn indicators mounted over the bonnet, which also gets scoops. The designer has added roof marker lamps, while the exhaust tips now creep out from the sides, just like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Around the rear, the SUV gets a roof-mounted spoiler. Also, the car has been lowered to make it sit closer to the ground. The Sumo has always fascinated Indian enthusiasts, and this example manages to look a tad spicier than the stock car.