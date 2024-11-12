Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance Launched At Rs 1.95 Crore - Details

Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance Details: Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance in India with a price tag of Rs 1.95 crore. Nationwide bookings are open, and deliveries are expected to commence in early 2025, possibly from April. This model is the third plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-AMG in India, following the S 63 E Performance and GT 63 SE Performance. Notably, it faces no direct competition in the Indian market.

This high-performance sedan is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which produces 204bhp and 320Nm of torque. The combined output reaches an impressive 680bhp and 1,020Nm, positioning it as the world's most powerful 4-cylinder engine.

Mercedes claims the C 63 S E Performance can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and features the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system with a drift mode. It comes equipped with the AMG Driver package, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 280kmph. It also includes a 6.1kWh battery pack weighing 89 kg, offering an electric-only range of 13km.

Mercedes highlights that the battery uses direct cell cooling technology for optimal temperature control and power delivery. It uses a 9-speed automatic gearbox for the transmission duty.

The C63 SE Performance provides eight drive modes: Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Battery Hold, RACE, Individual, and Slippery, as well as three different damping settings: Sport, Sport+, and Comfort.

The AMG version is 83mm longer and 76mm wider than the standard model. Inside, it boasts an all-black cabin with AMG-specific touches, including a unique steering wheel and AMG Performance seats. Additional amenities feature carbon fibre elements, ventilated Nappa leather sports seats, a 710W Burmester 15-speaker sound system, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).