Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet launched in India priced at Rs 1.30 crore

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line engine and is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet launched in India priced at Rs 1.30 crore

Mercedes has launched its first model for 2023 in the form of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India with a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore. This new car is the German automaker's first cabriolet with the AMG on it and will be available as CBU in India. Furthermore, the car carries the E 53 moniker making it the fourth of the name. It is to be noted that the same moniker is shared by other models like GLE 53 coupe-SUV, E 53, and EQS 53 sedan. Along with the new launch, the German also announced the roadmap for the year.

The new model gets an AMG-specific exterior. It is recognizably different from that of the production models. Distinctive elements such as the signature AMG radiator grille, AMG alloy wheels, AMG spoiler lip, and the classic, round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome shape this spectacular vehicle. The fully variable all-wheel drive and the air suspension effortlessly put the power on the road.

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line engine giving out a total of 320 kW (435 hp). It also gets an EQ Boost starter-alternator, combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor, and can perform hybrid functions. These include the boost process with 16 kW (22 hp) of output and 250 Nm of torque, recuperation, gliding mode, and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

