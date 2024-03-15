Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Unveiled In UK; Check Features, Specifications And Other Details

Mercedes-Benz has recently launched its latest AMG E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ in the UK, marking a significant step forward in the field of hybrid powertrains. This hybrid vehicle is anticipated to make its debut in India by the end of this year, promising enthusiasts a thrilling driving experience coupled with eco-friendly technology.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid specifications

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid boasts a potent 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, complemented by a 120kW electric motor. This dynamic duo collaborates to deliver an impressive output of 604bhp power and 750Nm torque, ensuring exhilarating acceleration and performance on the road. The car is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission that efficiently channels power to all four wheels through the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of performance, the AMG E53 Hybrid can achieve a top speed of 280 km per hour, showcasing its prowess on the track. Even in electric mode alone, the vehicle can reach speeds of up to 140 km per hour, highlighting its versatility and efficiency in different driving scenarios.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Features And Design

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid comes with a standard 11 kW AC charger for convenient battery replenishment. Additionally, it supports a 60kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes. This rapid charging capability ensures minimal downtime and maximum enjoyment behind the wheel.

Visually, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ stands out with its distinctive design elements. The front fender is 11 mm wider than the standard E-Class, giving it a more aggressive and sporty appearance. The sleek side profile exudes sophistication, while the rear of the car is accentuated by connected LED taillights, adding a touch of elegance and modernity to its overall look.

Buyers have the choice between 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with optional upgrades to 20-inch or 21-inch forged wheels for enhanced style and performance customization. Enthusiasts in India can look forward to experiencing the thrill of the AMG E53 Hybrid when it debuts in the country later this year. Please note that the company has not revealed anything officially about its debut in India.