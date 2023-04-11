Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore: Key Handover By Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car brand in India, and it is so for a reason. The German marque is consistent in its efforts to offer new to our market. The recent introduction is seen in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The four-door coupe is launched at a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore, ex-showroom. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has an obnoxiously-long name, but it also has a lot to brag about itself. The GT 63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, and it is also the fastest series-production Mercedes model ever. Also, buyers will get the key to this four-door coupe by the F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Is It Really Fast?

The GT 63 S E Performance packs in some serious tech to go fast. How fast you ask? The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in only 2.9 seconds, and it is the quickest a three-pointed logo has done. It also gets a top speed of 316 kmph. Power comes from a combination of a 4.0L V8 with twin turbochargers and an electric motor. It largely helps with a boost during acceleration.

The total power and torque output stand at 843 horsepower and 1,470 Nm, respectively. A fully-variable AWD system is put to use here, along with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the F1 tech that Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets, helps it out with an electric-only range of 12 kilometres with speeds of up to 130 kmph.

Like the performance, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance holds aggression in its design first. Sharp Multi-Beam LED headlamps are flanked on either side of the AMG grille. The bumper is carved out with sharpness and gets a sleek splitter on the front. There are air vents to cool off brakes, while the long, low-set bonnet adds to the muscular appeal.

Wide arches for the wheels only complement the hunkered-down stance of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Also, the roofline is a treat to the eyes, making the silhouette every bit seductive. The tail section is more rounded than other profiles, and it features a large splitter around the lower end with quad tips for the exhaust system.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Opulent & Feature-packed

Of course, it gets seats for four and ample space to ensure no compromises are made in terms of space. The long wheelbase of 2,951 mm does the job well. To abide by the AMG laws, there is an AMG steering wheel, performance seats, carbon fibre trimming, AMG dials, and various quick-access buttons for performance settings. The convenience isn’t kept away from occupants in any way either.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets the MBUX system, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, touchscreen controls for rear seats, perfume diffuser and more. Also, there are a plethora of options to customise the interior, which originally comes upholstered in black nappa leather. In fact, buyers can opt between red or yellow seat belts. Moreover, the interior doesn’t look like it belongs to a supercar. Only the AMG steering wheel, seat belts, and sporty seats remind of its performance.