Mercedes-Benz 2022 sales surpass 2021 numbers in just 9 months; preparing to launch a 7-seater electric SUV in India

Mercedes-Benz is undoubtedly the largest luxury car brand in the Indian market. The company has released its sales data for the period of January to September 2022, and it revealed that the luxury carmaker has registered an increase in its sales numbers. As per Mercedes-Benz, it sold 11,469 units in CY2022 till September, whereas in the last year, sales stood at 11,242 units only for the complete CY21. In simple words, the 2022 sales surpass 2021 numbers in just 9 months. Although the difference is marginal, the company has registered sales via its new models as well, which also include the made-in-India S-Class Maybach, GLS 600 Maybach, all-new C-Class and more.

"Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints," Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said. He added, the `Made in India EQS` the luxury electric vehicle (EV) has already got over 300 confirmed bookings.

The company has recently launched the new all-electric EQS in the Indian market, and it will now be launching the EQB electric SUV in India by the end of this year. The Mercedes-Benz EQB is based on the GLB SUV, which uses a 3-row seating layout on the inside and looks quite like the bigger GLS.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB will be the company’s first 7-seater EV for the Indian market, and it will also be the most-affordable electric car from the brand. While the design remains largely identical to the GLB SUV, which is powered by an IC engine, the electrified version gets a closed grille on the front with full-width light bars on both front and rear facets.

In the international markets, the EQB is available in two states of tune - a 228 hp EQB 300 4Matic and 292 hp EQB 350 4Matic. Both of these iterations use dual motors, mounted independently on each axle.

With inputs from IANS