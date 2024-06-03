Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line Launched at Rs 69 Lakh; Check Features, Performance And Other Details

Mercedes-Benz has introduced updates to its popular C-Class model range in India, including the launch of the new C300 AMG Line priced at Rs 69 lakh. The C-Class continues to be available in three trims: C200, C200d, and the newly introduced C300 AMG Line, replacing the older diesel-powered C300d AMG Line. The ex-showroom prices for the C200 and C200d are Rs 61.85 lakh and Rs 62.85 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the high-performance C43 AMG is available for Rs 98.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line: New Features and Enhancements

The C300 AMG Line boasts a refreshed exterior featuring sportier design elements, including revised front and rear bumpers and the distinctive AMG Line front grille with 3D effects. New Manufaktur color options such as Patagonia Red Bright and Sodalite Blue add to its appeal.

Inside, the C300 AMG Line includes the ‘Night Package’ as standard, providing a blacked-out interior treatment. It comes equipped with premium features like a Burmester 3D surround sound system, digital lights, augmented reality navigation, blind spot assist, and a keyless-go comfort package.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the C300 AMG Line is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup produces 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The integrated starter generator (ISG) offers an additional output of 22 bhp and 205 Nm, with an overboost function that provides an extra 27 bhp for about 30 seconds. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

Updates to C200 and C200d

The updates are not limited to the C300 AMG Line. The C200 and C200d variants have also received new features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, six fast-charging USB-C ports, and adaptive high beam assist.

GLC SUV: Enhanced Features and Revised Pricing

Mercedes-Benz has also updated its best-selling SUV in India, the GLC, with new features. These include heated and ventilated front seats and additional side rear airbags, increasing the total airbag count to nine. Consequently, the prices for the GLC have been revised. The GLC 300 4Matic is now priced at Rs 75.90 lakh, while the GLC 200d is priced at Rs 76.90 lakh (both ex-showroom).