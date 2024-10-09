2024 Is A Hit For Mercedes-Benz In India: Car Sales Surge 13% To 14,379 Units Till Sep

Mercedes-Benz Car Sales In Jan-Sep 2024: German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said its car sales in India grew over 13 per cent year-on-year to 14,379 units in the first nine months of 2024, registering the best-ever performance in January-September period.

The company further said the September quarter delivered over 21 per cent more cars at 5,117 units, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.

"With 14,379 new Mercedes-Benz delivered year-to-date in January-September (+13 per cent) including 5,117 units (+21 per cent) in Q3 '24 alone; Mercedes-Benz continues to buck the industry trend," the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India said the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales logged 84 per cent growth at 800 cars in the January-April period of the year, over the same period of 2023, which was the highest than any other luxury brand in the domestic market.

At the same time, the top-end vehicles grew by 18 per cent, it stated. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Our best-ever Q3 and highest YTD sales performance is a testament to the continued trust of our customers in Mercedes-Benz, as the most desirable luxury brand in India."

"Our BEVs offer best-in-class real-world driving range and combined with an ever-growing nationwide fast charging ecosystem, it provides confidence to customers to make the transition for a greener and sustainable future,” he added.

Mercedes-Benz has launched 12 new products in the Indian market in 2024 so far with a few more in the pipeline. The company said, "Mercedes-Benz exceeds market expectations. Two more product launches are planned in Q4, to end 2024 with a total of 14 new launches."