UP Cabinet Minister's Son Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway: UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi's' family experienced a nightmare on Tuesday evening when his son, Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Krishnika were involved in a severe accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The crash was so intense that the car's engine was shattered and expelled from the front compartment. The scene was so horrifying that bystanders feared the worst for the passengers.

However, by God's grace and advanced technology, both Abhishek and Krishnika walked away with minor injuries—a nearly impossible outcome considering the brutal collision between their car and the divider.

While the internet buzzes with speculation about the accident's cause, netizens are equally impressed with the car's safety features that protected Abhishek and Krishnika so effectively.

The typical Indian mindset of "who cares about safety" faced criticism after pictures of the accident went viral.

Mercedes-Benz E52 AMG 4Matic

Abhishek and Krishnika were traveling in a Mercedes-Benz E52 AMG 4Matic, known for its extensive safety features. Although this model has been discontinued, its last recorded price was 1.06 crore, ex-showroom.

The 5-seater sedan was available in a single variant and featured a 3.0-liter L6 in-line petrol engine. It received a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, demonstrating the car's structural strength and safety level.

The car is equipped with 7 airbags, ABS, active brake assist, visual and audible collision warning with situation-appropriate brake force boosting, autonomous emergency braking, an active bonnet system, a 360° camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and pre-tensioners & force limiter seatbelts, among other features.

Nand Gopal Gupta's Statement

UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' posted on 'X' saying, "While returning from Delhi to Lucknow, my son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Krishnika's car met with an accident! Seeing the horrific pictures, it seems as if Lord Shiva himself was present to avert a mishap!"