Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Powertrain And Other Details

Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled the highly anticipated all-electric G-Class globally. This electric SUV is officially known as the new G 580 with EQ Technology. Read here to know all about this premium electric vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Design

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV retains the iconic boxy design of its internal combustion engine counterpart, with minor cosmetic updates to distinguish it as an electric model. The exterior features body-coloured headlamp surrounds, a closed-off grille with a four-slat design (optional illuminated EQ-style grille available), new cladding on the A-pillar for improved aerodynamics, rear wheel arch air curtains, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The cabin remains unchanged from the petrol and diesel G-Class and it offers a luxurious interior with twin 12.3-inch digital displays, an updated voice assistant, and optional rear-seat entertainment and premium sound system packages.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV boasts a quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain, with individual motors powering each wheel. This setup delivers an impressive 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 116 kWh under-floor battery pack. Mercedes claims a range of up to 473 km on a single charge and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, with a top speed limited to 180 kmph. The vehicle supports fast charging up to 200 kW DC, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in about 32 minutes, and AC charging up to 11 kW.

Off-Road Capabilities

Despite its electric powertrain, the G 580 retains its legendary off-road capabilities. It features a torque vectoring system that mimics the performance of locking differentials in the internal combustion models. The SUV also offers a 'low range' option for extreme off-road situations, activated in the 'Rock' off-road drive mode. Notably, the G 580 introduces the G-Turn feature, allowing for 360-degree tank turns on the spot, and G-Steering for improved maneuverability at low speeds.

Safety and Durability

To ensure durability during off-road adventures, the G 580 EV includes a 26 mm thick, 57.6 kg skid plate protecting vital components and an 850 mm fording depth. Approach and departure angles are 32 and 30.7 degrees, respectively, with a side slope capability of up to 35 degrees.

Launch and Availability

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 is set to launch in global markets later this year, with plans for an eventual release in India. This model represents a significant leap in electric SUV technology, combining the iconic G-Class design with cutting-edge electric powertrain and off-road capabilities, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers alike.