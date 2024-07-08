Mercedes-Benz India Records Highest Ever Half-Yearly Sales, Plans 6 New Launches In H2

Mercedes-Benz India H1 2024 Sales: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday reported a 9% growth in sales at 9,262 units in India during the first half of 2024. It is the highest ever half-yearly sales of the Mercedes-Benz in the country, riding on strong demand across categories and availability of volume models.

Mercedes-Benz Sales

The company had posted sales of 8,528 units in the January-June period of 2023, which was its previous highest half-yearly sales, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. SUV penetration was at 55% in H1 2024, while the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment priced above Rs 1.5 crore comprised 25% of total sales, it added.

The SUV segment saw a robust performance from the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS models, while the sedan portfolio comprising the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class and S-Class topped customer preference for luxury sedans, it added. The BEV (battery electric vehicle) portfolio grew by 60% in H1 24, comprising 5% of total sales volumes, Mercedes-Benz India said.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Statement

"New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail, and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said. The company further said the availability of volume models also played a part in delivering record sales in the first half of this year.

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars

On the outlook for the rest of the year, Iyer said, "We have new products coming up for the upcoming festive season. So we feel we should be able to close the year with double-digit growth as projected earlier." It plans to launch six new products in the second half (H2) of 2024, including 3 new BEVs.