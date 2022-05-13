Mercedes-Benz recalls close to 3 lakh vehicles over potential brake fail issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling over 292,000 vehicles in the United States to address a problem that could cause brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall applies to certain ML, GL, and R-Class vehicles manufactured between 2006 and 2012.

Mercedes says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. The company says in documents that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

The potentially affected vehicles were sold in the United States and Canada between 2007 and 2012, and include models such as the 2007-2009 GL320, 2010-2012 GL350, 2007-2012 GL450, 2007-2009 ML320, 2010-2011 ML450, 2006-2007 ML500, 2007-2011 AMG ML63, 2006-2012 R350, and 2008 R550.

The rust from the corrosion might cause the brakes to be less effective over time. This means the driver would have to apply more pressure on the brake for the desired effect. However, there are chances that, in some cases, the brake might be rendered useless because of it.

Dealers will inspect the brake booster and replace it if needed. Owners will be notified by the letter starting May 27. It is to be noted that if necessary, the corroded part will be replaced if the problem is detected to be more severe.

