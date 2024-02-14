trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721331
NewsAuto
MERECEDES BENZ

Mercedes-Benz Unveils AMG GT6 At NMACC: Check Details

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT6 will be showcased at the NMACC until May 2024, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the vehicle through a video accessible via a QR Code.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mercedes-Benz Unveils AMG GT6 At NMACC: Check Details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest marvel, the Mercedes-Benz AMG  GT6, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This super sports concept car captivates with its striking design featuring extreme proportions, sensual contours, and a seamlessly integrated high-tech framework, vividly portraying 

The Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo will be showcased at the Cultural Centre until May 2024, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the vehicle through a video accessible via a QR Code. This marks the third occasion that Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept car in India, following the extraordinary Vision Maybach 6 and the remarkable Concept EQG. Let’s look at the details of this supercar

 Mercedes-AMG GT6 Features and Performance

The bonnet of the Mercedes-AMG GT6 has a flowing transition into a compact greenhouse offset to the rear, which takes the form of an aerodynamically efficient water drop to descend slightly at the rear, where it rests on the rear end with broad shoulder contours. The dynamic aura is accentuated by an extended, dramatic side contour and a pronounced bulge to the wheel arches, which blend into the low-slung, muscular bodyshell. The angled headlamps, with their colour scheme and determined look, convey a sense of sportiness and readiness to leap forward. 

 Another feature is the radiator grille – a reinterpretation of the wide Mercedes-Benz sports car grille with central star. Its shape is reminiscent of the legendary 300 SL racing car of 1952. However, instead of classic louvres the grille of the show car features exclusively LEDs. The variable LED grille with different light patterns is a further development of the diamond grille introduced with the new A-Class.

The company claims that this supercar has remarkable performance capabilities of 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion, and luxury.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda