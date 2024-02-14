Mercedes-Benz Unveils AMG GT6 At NMACC: Check Details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest marvel, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT6, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This super sports concept car captivates with its striking design featuring extreme proportions, sensual contours, and a seamlessly integrated high-tech framework, vividly portraying

The Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo will be showcased at the Cultural Centre until May 2024, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the vehicle through a video accessible via a QR Code. This marks the third occasion that Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept car in India, following the extraordinary Vision Maybach 6 and the remarkable Concept EQG. Let’s look at the details of this supercar

Mercedes-AMG GT6 Features and Performance

The bonnet of the Mercedes-AMG GT6 has a flowing transition into a compact greenhouse offset to the rear, which takes the form of an aerodynamically efficient water drop to descend slightly at the rear, where it rests on the rear end with broad shoulder contours. The dynamic aura is accentuated by an extended, dramatic side contour and a pronounced bulge to the wheel arches, which blend into the low-slung, muscular bodyshell. The angled headlamps, with their colour scheme and determined look, convey a sense of sportiness and readiness to leap forward.

Another feature is the radiator grille – a reinterpretation of the wide Mercedes-Benz sports car grille with central star. Its shape is reminiscent of the legendary 300 SL racing car of 1952. However, instead of classic louvres the grille of the show car features exclusively LEDs. The variable LED grille with different light patterns is a further development of the diamond grille introduced with the new A-Class.

The company claims that this supercar has remarkable performance capabilities of 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion, and luxury.