Mercedes EQA To Launch In India on July 8; What Do We Know So Far?

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the EQA SUV on July 8, 2024. This addition will bring the total number of Mercedes EVs in India to four including the EQB seven-seat SUV, EQE SUV, and EQS sedan. Read here to know all about this upcoming EV.

EQA Facelift

The EQA which will be launched In India is the facelifted model unveiled in August last year. This electric SUV boasts a sleek, crossover-like design that stands out from the more upright EQB. Notable exterior features include a grille panel adorned with Mercedes’ signature star pattern and a full-width light bar at the front. The rear design closely mirrors that of the EQB.

Interior Highlights

Inside, the EQA features a luxurious cabin with a star pattern on the dashboard and door trims, which are backlit to create an ambiance reminiscent of the S-Class and EQS. The India-spec model is expected to come with a touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel, a digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest OS, and a premium Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos. This sound system offers four distinct 'sound experiences', including 'silver waves' and 'vivid flux. It remains uncertain if the optional open-pore wood trim will be available in the India-spec model.

Engine and Range Options

While specific battery details for the India-spec EQA are not yet confirmed, international variants of the EQA come in four versions: EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. The EQA 250+ variant features a 70.5kWh battery with a range of up to 560km (WLTP), while other variants have a 66.5kWh battery with a maximum range of 528km (WLTP).

Price Estimate

The pricing for the EQA in India is expected to be slightly lower than the EQB, which currently retails at Rs 77.75 lakh. As an entry-level electric SUV, the EQA will compete with the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge (priced between Rs 54.95 lakh and Rs 62.95 lakh) and the BMW iX1 (priced at Rs 66.90 lakh).