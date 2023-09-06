MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Launched In India Priced At Rs 14.48 Lakh

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line variant of the new car is priced at Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new version, the manufacturer has expanded its portfolio, while also refreshing the Astor name. With this update, the SUV gets multiple new changes in its exteriors and interiors as part of the Blackstorm edition. It is to be noted that this is the second vehicle in the company's lineup with the Blackstorm badge after Gloster.

In terms of appearance, the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition gets an all-black theme. Specifically. the SUV gets a Starry Black paint scheme along with chrome highlights in various places. Furthermore, the car sports black edition badges in various places including the front fenders highlighting the unique edition.

Adding to it, the SUV gets an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, a panoramic sunroof, black alloy wheels with red brake calipers for the front wheels, black finish headlamps, a glossy black door, and black roof rails.

The same sporty black concept is carried inside the cabin as well. It receives Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red threads, and red stitching on the steering wheel and door trimmings. JBL speakers are also included with the SUV.

MG Astor Black Edition SUV's mechanical components stay the same as in the standard version of the car. The SUV's 1.5-liter gasoline engine is the same as the one in the base model of the vehicle and is offered with a 6-speed manual and CVT transmissions.