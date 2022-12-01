MG Astor, ZS EV facelift breaks cover internationally, India launch anytime soon?

The idea of selling a mid-size SUV is helping carmakers with their bread and butter. To do so, MG launched the Astor last year, which goes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more. The Astor received a warm response from the market, much like its electrified avatar called the ZS EV. Well, now these cars have received major updates, and they have been revealed on international soil. In Indonesia, the facelifted version of the MG ZS has broken covers. It should be noted that it is on sale in Indonesia as MG VS Hybrid. Sadly, there’s nothing from MG Motor India’s end about the facelifted Astor/ZS EV’s arrival in India.

As opposed to the outgoing India-spec model, the MG VS HEV gets a refreshed nose, which now uses sharper lines. The front grille features a diamond-like pattern with large air intakes on the sides. Also, the headlamps are slimmer units this time, and they merge into the upper portion of the grille. Overall, the nose looks very upright, with a flat and high-set bonnet. The silhouette remains the same with a new design for the alloy wheels. Around the tail, the updated VS HEV looks similar to the India-spec MG ZS EV/Astor. Subtle changes to the interior have also been made.

This Thailand-spec VS HEV is powered by a hybrid powertrain, whereas the India-spec models miss out on this option. The Astor is offered with two powertrain choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.3L turbo-petrol. The 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor is capable of belting out 110 hp of peak power and 144 Nm of max torque, whereas the 1.3L turbo-petrol motor can push out a rated output of 140 hp and 220 Nm. Well, the facelifted MG Astor/ZS EV could launch in India by next year. However, if the hybrid powertrain will make it to India or not, remains to be seen.