MG Comet EV Launches New Fast Charging Variants

MG Comet Ev with fast charging: The MG Comet is India's smallest electric car, launched with city use in mind. However, it lacked fast charging support, a feature many considered a significant shortcoming. To address this, MG has now launched two new variants, the Excite FC and the Exclusive FC, which include fast charging support.

Pricing and Variants Overview

MG Comet is priced at Rs 8.24 lakh and 9.14 lakh, respectively. These variants differ from the three existing models. The new Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants support a 7.4kW AC fast charger, enabling over twice the charging speed compared to the 3.3kW charger. Currently, the Comet’s price range is between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh.

The pricing for the Executive variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh, Excite at ₹7.88 lakh, Excite FC at ₹8.24 lakh, Exclusive at ₹8.78 lakh, and Exclusive FC at ₹9.14 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Advanced Features and Connectivity

Based on the GSEV (Global Smart Electric Vehicle) platform, the MG Comet EV is a two-door tall-boy hatchback offering four seats. It comes equipped with the iSMART infotainment system, which supports over 55 connected features, including remote vehicle functions like AC start, lock/unlock, status check, live location sharing, and tracking.

This EV supports over 100 voice commands, including more than 35 Hinglish commands. It features electronic parking brakes, electronic stability control, rear disc brakes, hill-hold control, powered ORVMs, creep mode, and an AC fast charging option.