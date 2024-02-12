MG Hector Becomes More Affordable Than Tata Harrier: Check Price And Comparison Here

In a significant move, MG Motors has announced a price reduction across its range of cars, making the MG Hector more affordable than its direct competitor, the Tata Harrier. This strategic pricing adjustment also includes the Hector Plus, positioning it competitively against the Mahindra XUV700's 6/7 seater variants. Despite the price cut, the Hector Plus still remains pricier than the Tata Safari.

Price Reduction in MG Hector

Diesel and Petrol Variants Price Cut

MG Motors has slashed the prices of the MG Hector with the diesel variant seeing a reduction of up to INR 80,000, while the petrol variants have seen a cut of up to INR 8,000. This adjustment makes the base-spec Hector significantly more budget-friendly by INR 54,000 compared to the base-spec Harrier. Moreover, when comparing the fully-loaded models, the MG Hector emerges as much more economical than the top-spec Harrier.

Comparison with Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700

However, it's worth noting the difference in the availability of an automatic powertrain option with the diesel engine between the Hector and the Harrier; the latter offers this option, whereas the Hector does not. Despite the price adjustments, the Hector's cost is still INR 95,000 higher than the 5-seater base-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV700.

Revised Pricing Details

MG Hector: Ranges from INR 14.95 lakh to INR 21.95 lakh

Tata Harrier: Priced between INR 15.49 lakh to INR 26.44 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 (5-seater): Available from INR 14 lakh to INR 20.09 lakh

MG Hector Plus Price Cut

Affordability of Diesel and Petrol Variants

The MG Hector Plus, a three-row mid-size SUV, has also seen price reductions with the diesel variant cut by up to INR 60,000 and the petrol variant by INR 5,000. This makes the entry-level Hector Plus variant INR 4,000 cheaper than the base-spec 7-seater variant of the XUV700, although the Safari continues to offer more value for money.

Updated Price Range

MG Hector Plus: Now priced from INR 17.75 lakh to INR 22.68 lakh

Tata Safari: Offers a price range from INR 15.49 lakh to INR 26.44 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 (6/7-seater): Available from INR 17.99 lakh to INR 26.99 lakh

This strategic pricing by MG Motors aims to enhance the appeal of the Hector and Hector Plus among SUV buyers, offering competitive pricing while maintaining a robust feature set and value proposition