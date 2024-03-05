MG Hector Introduces Shine Pro And Select Pro: Check Features, Design And Other Details

MG Motor India has expanded its SUV Hector lineup with the introduction of two new variants: Shine Pro and Select Pro. These latest additions promise enhanced features, safety, and driving comfort, further enriching the driving experience for customers. With an attractive starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Hector now offers even more options for discerning buyers.

Shine Pro and Select Pro Features

The Shine Pro and Select Pro variants are equipped with a spacious 14-inch HD Portrait infotainment system boasting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. Additionally, users can conveniently charge their devices wirelessly with the built-in phone charger.

Design

Both variants boast striking design elements, such as LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicators, and LED blade connected tail-lamps, elevating the Hector's aesthetic appeal. The chrome outside door handles add a touch of sophistication to the exterior.

The interior is equipped by an opulent all-black cabin featuring premium black leather upholstery (for the CVT 5-seater model) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, exuding elegance and refinement. The brushed metal finish further enhances the interior's premium feel. The full digital cluster with a 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen provides clear and comprehensive information at a glance.

Safety Features

In addition to luxurious features, safety remains a top priority for MG Motor. These new variants are equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including cruise control, electric parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels, ESP, traction control system, hill hold control, and brake assist, complemented by ABS + EBD.

Engine

The MG Hector offers two engine choices: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. Transmission options comprise a 6-speed manual and CVT, catering to diverse driving preferences and needs.