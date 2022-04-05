MG Motor India hikes Hector, Gloster SUV prices by up to Rs 50,000

Since its debut on the Indian market in July 2019, MG Motor has found a considerable success. Recent reports state that MG has halted the bookings for Astor's Style and Super variants and also raised the prices of its Hector twins and Gloster flagship SUV. MG Motor (Morris Garages) is a British automobile manufacturer which is owned by Chinese automaker, SAIC Motor Company (Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned company).

The MG Astor is now currently available in three variants: Smart, Sharp and Savvy. MG Astor base variant price has risen significantly due to the temporary suspension of bookings for the Style and Super variants. The Style trim, which was priced at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be replaced by the Smart trim which starts Rs 13.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Going up at Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom) is the Savvy turbo-petrol automatic. As a result, the Astor's price has gone up by Rs 3.3 lakh for the base variant.

All Hector 5-seater mid-size SUV models have seen a price increase of Rs 20,000. This new price range begins at Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to a whopping Rs 20.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, Hector Plus, Hector's three-row sibling, costs between Rs 16.15 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The cost of all models has increased by Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

MG Hector is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 8-stage CVT gearbox. The other is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque and is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Gloster, the company's main product, has seen a price rise of Rs 50,000 and now cost Rs 31.50 lakh to Rs 40.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. There are four trim levels available for the MG Gloster which is referred to as Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Rather than adding new features or improvements, only the prices of these SUVs have increased.

Since the electric crossover just underwent a full redesign a few days ago, no price hike for ZS EV has been recorded. The cost of Astor remains the same as it was before.

