MG Motor India Introduces ZS EV Excite Pro: Check Performance, Features and Other Details

MG Motor India has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the introduction of a new variant of the ZS EV: the Excite Pro. This latest variant boasts a dual-pane panoramic sky roof, offering passengers an unparalleled view of the sky while adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience. With a competitive price tag of Rs 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Excite Pro joins the existing lineup, which includes the Executive, Exclusive Plus, and Essence variants. Read here to know more details.

ZS EV Excite Pro Range and Performance

The MG ZS EV Excite Pro comes equipped with the largest 50.3kWh prismatic cell battery pack in its segment, the ZS EV delivers a remarkable range of up to 461 km on a single charge. It ensures worry-free travel for its users. The electric motor generates an impressive 176 PS power and 280 Nm torque, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Excite Pro Advanced Connectivity and Features

The MG ZS EV Excite Pro comes with more than 75 connected features.The digital key locking-unlocking feature allows customers to start and drive the car without the need for a physical key, adding a layer of security and ease of use. Additionally, the ZS EV is equipped with ADAS Level-2 technology, offering features such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control for enhanced safety and peace of mind.

Inside the cabin, the MG ZS EV boasts a range of premium features designed to elevate the driving experience. A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coupled with a 7.0-inch digital driver display, provides seamless access to entertainment and vehicle information. Other notable features include a powered driver seat, 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, and six airbags, ensuring both comfort and safety for passengers.

Competition and Market Position

In the competitive electric SUV market, the MG ZS EV competes with the long-range versions of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV, as well as established models like the Hyundai Kona Electric and BYD Ato 3. With its combination of advanced technology, impressive range, and luxurious features, the ZS EV is poised to make a significant impact in the segment, catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers while contributing to the transition towards sustainable mobility.