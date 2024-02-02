MG Motor India Revises 2024 Model Range Prices, Introduces New ZS EV Variant

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India is celebrating its centenary year by focusing on delighting car buyers and introducing Wow prices for its 2024 range of models. The company has introduced a new trim of the MG ZS EV along with Wow prices for the MG Comet EV, MG Hector, and MG Gloster.

Fostering electric mobility, the ZS EV ‘Executive’ has been introduced to make the company’s EV portfolio more accessible and encourage faster adoption of EVs. Designed to offer a luxurious, comfortable, and convenient in-cabin experience for front and rear-seat passengers, the spacious ZS EV Executive is available at a Wow price of Rs. 18.98 Lakh*. The MG ZS EV offers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K Rated ASIL-D & UL2580 battery, with 461 km certified range in a single charge, making it a cost-effective mobility solution.

The MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV introduced in 2019, comes with a host of best-in-class offerings and advanced features like its Panoramic Sunroof, India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system, Digital Key and ADAS Level 2. The Hector Diesel comes with a 2.0L Turbocharged engine, active safety features like Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Assist Control and offers Sunroof across all variants. MG Hector Petrol variant starts at a wow price of Rs. 14.94 Lakh* and the Diesel variant starts at Rs. 17.50 Lakh*.

In line with the company’s vision to strengthen the electric mobility ecosystem in India and to raise the EV adoption rate, MG had launched the Comet EV as a practical solution for the eco-conscious urban customer. MG is offering the Comet EV starting at Rs. 6.99 Lakh*.

“At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all. This has been made possible due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation,” said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The MG Gloster represents a pure symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Popular for its bold design, robust build, and plush interiors, the Gloster is India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. Sporting an all-terrain system with seven modes, the Gloster offers its versatility with both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The Gloster now starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakh*.

MG Motor India kickstarted 2024 with the MY24 version of the Astor- introducing brand-new trims - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.