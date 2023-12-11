MG Motors India Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh On Astor, Gloster, And Others

MG Motor India announced special offers and benefits across its entire product lineup as part of its December Fest in India. MG's December Fest celebrates the brand’s rich automotive legacy along with an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts to experience MG’s commitment to quality, innovation, and technology across its diverse product range. The company is extending huge deals on all of its products and model-wise discounts can be found below. However, we expect that dealer-level benefits will also available as OEMs embark on a journey to clear their inventory and put bigger numbers on the books for the year 2023.

MG Astor Discounts

The Hyundai Creta rivalling MG Astor SUV can be bought with benefits up to Rs1,00,000 and Exchange Benefit of Rs 50,000. The Astor is on sale with two engine options - 1.3L turbo-petrol and 1.5L NA petrol engine.

MG Gloster Discounts

MG’s premium SUV, the advanced Gloster, is now on sale with benefits of up to Rs 1,00,000 and exchange benefit of Rs 50,000. The Gloster is priced from Rs 38.80 lakh and comes with a 2.0L turbo-diesel that comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

MG ZS EV Discounts

The electric SUV - MG ZS EV, is also on sale with discounts going up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 is applicable on the purchase. Prices for the MG ZS EV start from Rs 22.88 lakh and go up to Rs 26 lakh.

MG Hector Discounts

The MG Hector is currently available with substantial discounts of Rs 1 lakh and an additional Rs 50,000 exchange bonus. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine. The car is equipped with advanced features and a spacious interior, making it a compelling choice in the competitive SUV segment.

MG Comet Discounts

Buying an MG Comet can save you up to Rs 65,000. It is on sale with a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.63 lakh, ex-showroom. The electric car has a claimed range of 230 km and takes close to 7 hours for a full charge.