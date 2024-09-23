Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797526https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mg-windsor-ev-with-battery-pack-starts-at-rs-13-50-lakh-check-variant-wise-prices-2797526.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

MG Windsor EV With Battery Pack Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh - Check Variant-Wise Prices

MG Windsor EV: MG Windsor electric CUV (with battery pack) is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MG Windsor EV With Battery Pack Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh - Check Variant-Wise Prices

MG Windsor EV Price & Other Details: MG Motor made waves with the announcement of the Windsor EV in India, priced at an introductory Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this price covers only the vehicle, with the battery offered on a rental basis via the company’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, where customers pay for the car and battery separately, based on kilometers driven.

Now, MG has revealed prices for the Windsor EV with a standard battery pack. The electric CUV is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

MG Windsor EV Variant-Wise Prices

-- MG Windsor EV Excite: Rs 13,49,800, ex-showroom
-- MG Windsor EV Exclusive: Rs 14,49,800, ex-showroom
-- MG Windsor EV Essence: Rs 15,49,800, ex-showroom

MG Windsor EV: Features

The Windsor EV is packed with tech, boasting a 15.6-inch infotainment system (the largest in its class) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, apps like JioSaavn, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The base Excite variant, however, gets a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital cluster.

Additional features include reclining rear seats (up to 135 degrees), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera system, and a panoramic glass roof. 

Other features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, and 256-color ambient cabin lighting, giving it a more premium feel.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain & Charging

The Windsor EV is powered by a front-axle-mounted electric motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a 38 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 331 km (ARAI). It has four driving modes— Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport.

For charging, MG offers multiple options: a 3.3 kW CCS2 charger that takes 13.8 hours to fully recharge, a 7.4 kW charger that takes 6.5 hours, and a 50 kW fast charger that takes 55 minutes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict