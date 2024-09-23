MG Windsor EV With Battery Pack Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh - Check Variant-Wise Prices

MG Windsor EV Price & Other Details: MG Motor made waves with the announcement of the Windsor EV in India, priced at an introductory Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this price covers only the vehicle, with the battery offered on a rental basis via the company’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, where customers pay for the car and battery separately, based on kilometers driven.

Now, MG has revealed prices for the Windsor EV with a standard battery pack. The electric CUV is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

MG Windsor EV Variant-Wise Prices

-- MG Windsor EV Excite: Rs 13,49,800, ex-showroom

-- MG Windsor EV Exclusive: Rs 14,49,800, ex-showroom

-- MG Windsor EV Essence: Rs 15,49,800, ex-showroom

MG Windsor EV: Features

The Windsor EV is packed with tech, boasting a 15.6-inch infotainment system (the largest in its class) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, apps like JioSaavn, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The base Excite variant, however, gets a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital cluster.

Additional features include reclining rear seats (up to 135 degrees), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera system, and a panoramic glass roof.

Other features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, and 256-color ambient cabin lighting, giving it a more premium feel.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain & Charging

The Windsor EV is powered by a front-axle-mounted electric motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a 38 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 331 km (ARAI). It has four driving modes— Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport.

For charging, MG offers multiple options: a 3.3 kW CCS2 charger that takes 13.8 hours to fully recharge, a 7.4 kW charger that takes 6.5 hours, and a 50 kW fast charger that takes 55 minutes.