Big, brute and boxy SUVs appeal to almost everyone. With these credentials, the Jeep Wrangler is a car that is quite famous among those who have a thing for high-riding vehicles. In fact, it is one of the most capable off-roaders that are currently on sale in the Indian market. That said, a few owners feel the need to extract more out of their possessions in terms of aesthetics and capabilities. Therefore, they choose the modification route. Well, recently Namaste Car uploaded a video of the Jeep Wrangler, which features modifications worth Rs 20 lakh. The video was uploaded on YouTube.

As can be seen in the video, this modified Jeep Wrangler gets an aftermarket front bumper, which is winch-compatible and comes from Mopar. Of course, it sports a winch as well. Also, the grille is an aftermarket unit with marker lamps. The bonnet is a modified unit and features a massive power bulge. On the roof, a light bar is fixed. Sideways, a set of Fuel Assault Alloy wheels are used with chunky off-road rubber.

Besides, automatic running boards are fixed here to offer easy access to the cabin since a 4.5-inch lift kit is also installed. The latter is sourced from Evo. Move towards the rear, this example, gets a Teraflex off-road bumper. Furthermore, the exhaust comes from the bin of Thunderbolt and is a valve-controlled unit.

With these modifications, it isn’t wrong to say that the Jeep Wrangler in the video looks badass. Talking of the powertrain, it remains bone-stock. The Wrangler gets a 3.6-litre petrol engine, which sports a V6 layout. The engine generates a peak power output of 280 PS and 347 Nm of peak torque. The off-roader comes with a potent 4WD drivetrain.

