Modified Kia Sonet Thunder Edition with wide bodykit looks RAD in renderings: Check pics

Kia Sonet is the most affordable offering from the South Korean brand, and it is loved by Indian consumers. The Sonet is on sale with a total of 3 engine options, 5 gearbox options, and a multitude of variants. Therefore, all kinds of buyers can find a variant that will suit their needs. A host of modified Kia Sonets are also a common sight on Indian roads. However, we came across an example with a wide body kit. With a squat stance, it does look amazing and can make other compact SUVs go weak with its aggressive aesthetic appeal. Pictures of this modified Kia Sonet were shared by Bozz Concepts on Instagram.

In the images, customised Sonet dons a new bumper with a wider air dam and ice-cube-like fog lamps. Moreover, the grille has been blacked out. A similar treatment is followed for all the chromed parts. Around the sides, changes are far more superior. This Sonet now sits closer to the ground.

Moreover, wider wheel arches are fixed now, and they also get vents. Talking of alloy wheels, they are larger than stock rims and are shod with low-profile tyres. Also, the bonnet has a massive air scoop. Around the rear changes include a new bumper with a revised splitter that houses vertical exhaust tips. In fact, the tail lamps are now connected with each other.

Well, the Sonet is on sale with three engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The most powerful of the list is the 1.0L turbo-petrol that puts out a maximum of 120 PS and 172 Nm of max torque. It is on sale with two gearbox choices - 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. Moreover, the diesel engine generates a peak power output of 100 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. It can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.