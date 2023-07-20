Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With G-Wagen Kit Is Literally Unidentifiable - Watch Here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and modifications will go hand in hand, always. The SUV’s tuning potential is sky-high, and it is indeed an easy job to come across modified avatars of the Jimny across the globe. A host of these tiny offroaders are customised to look like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the three-door format. Now, an Indian tuning house has plonked the G-wagen kit on the 5-door Jimny. Needless to say, it looks sick and cool. The modification is done by VM Customs, and it is rather a clean one. The Jimny in this avatar manages to hide its identity rather well.

The kit includes the front bumper, fenders, wheel arch extensions, bonnet, door claddings, side steps, roof spoilers, auxiliary lights, rear bumper, headlamps, tail lamps, and most importantly - bonnet-mounted turn indicators. The 5-door Jimny does have G-Class essence in it, and with this kit, it is brought out in a pretty clear fashion. Also, the interior is tweaked with a red-black theme. The designer has upholstered the cabin with leather to lend a premium feel to it. However, no major change is made to the cabin of the car.

Also Read - All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Unveiled With Outdoor Lifestyle-Inspired Design: IN PICS

Powering this modified Jimny is the stock 1.5L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol motor, which is capable of putting out a peak power output of 105 PS and 138 Nm of max torque. Also, there are two transmission options on offer on the Jimny - 4-speed AT and 5-speed MT. Talking of prices, the Jimny starts from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jimny is available in two variant choices - Zeta and Alpha.

As regards features, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes fitted with 6 airbags as standard. It further gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with keyless entry & go, automatic climate controls and more.