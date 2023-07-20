trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637787
Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With G-Wagen Kit Is Literally Unidentifiable - Watch Here

Check out this modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny with a Mercedes-AMG G63-inspired body kit that helps it in carrying bucket-loads of G-Wagen essence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and modifications will go hand in hand, always. The SUV’s tuning potential is sky-high, and it is indeed an easy job to come across modified avatars of the Jimny across the globe. A host of these tiny offroaders are customised to look like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the three-door format. Now, an Indian tuning house has plonked the G-wagen kit on the 5-door Jimny. Needless to say, it looks sick and cool. The modification is done by VM Customs, and it is rather a clean one. The Jimny in this avatar manages to hide its identity rather well.

 
 

A post shared by VM CUSTOMS (@vm_customs)

The kit includes the front bumper, fenders, wheel arch extensions, bonnet, door claddings, side steps, roof spoilers, auxiliary lights, rear bumper, headlamps, tail lamps, and most importantly - bonnet-mounted turn indicators. The 5-door Jimny does have G-Class essence in it, and with this kit, it is brought out in a pretty clear fashion. Also, the interior is tweaked with a red-black theme. The designer has upholstered the cabin with leather to lend a premium feel to it. However, no major change is made to the cabin of the car.

Powering this modified Jimny is the stock 1.5L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol motor, which is capable of putting out a peak power output of 105 PS and 138 Nm of max torque. Also, there are two transmission options on offer on the Jimny - 4-speed AT and 5-speed MT. Talking of prices, the Jimny starts from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jimny is available in two variant choices - Zeta and Alpha.

As regards features, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes fitted with 6 airbags as standard. It further gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with keyless entry & go, automatic climate controls and more.

