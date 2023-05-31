Modified Toyota Innova Hycross With Blacked-Out Treatment Looks Minacious - Check Pics

MPVs are loved for the practicality they pack in. Of course, they are rarely followed for their looks, since most people mover sport a cab-forward design. Thankfully, the Toyota Innova takes a crossover-like approach for the styling. It strikes a perfect balance of form and function. In its stock iteration, it is indeed stylish. But we came across a modified example that looks just sinister. How? Well, the modification isn’t very intense either. The tuning house has just dechromed the car. And now, it just has a blacked out exterior to flex.

Modified by r.moda workshop, a tuning house based out of Jakarta, Indonesia, this Toyota Innova Hycross is finished in the Attitude Black Mica paint scheme. As for modifications, the tuner has dechromed the radiator grille, fog lamp housing accents, door handles, and the chrome finish seen around the boot lid. To further accentuate the dark theme, the alloy wheels are painted in a shade of black. Resultanty, this modified Toyota Innova Hycross looks minacious from all angles.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Features

From the factory, the Innova Hycross comes equipped with a powered boot lid, 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, rear chairs with sliding ottoman, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, large panoramic sunroof, rear sun shades, a powered driver seat with memory function, 9-speaker JBL sound system, 360-parking camera and more.

Also read - 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Breaks Cover With BMW V8 Powerplant: Design, Features, Performance - IN PICS

Toyota Innova Hycross: Specs and Price

Well, the Innova Hycross is on sale with two powertrain choices - 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid. The NA petrol boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl, whereas the strong hybrid trim is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl. Talking of the prices, with the NA petrol motor, the Innova Hycross range starts from Rs 18.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The strong hybrid variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh, onwards.