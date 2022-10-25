Modified Volkswagen Virtus is stanced to excellency, looks DREAMY - Check pics

The Indian car market is more focused on cars that are practical, can take on bad roads, sit higher off the ground, and more importantly, deliver high mileage. However, a niche set of carmakers are keen on making cars that deliver performance, and one of the most reputed names in the Indian automotive scene is Volkswagen. The brand’s recent launch - Volkswagen Virtus, is undoubtedly a performance-friendly car in its GT-spec avatar. Therefore, it has instantly become quite famous among enthusiasts. While the Virtus looks all set to be used on an as-is basis, we bumped into a modified example that caught our attention for good.

The modified Volkswagen Virtus we are discussing here belongs to Shinaf Ahmed, and the pictures of his cars were shared on Instagram. Well, in terms of alterations, the owner has installed a set of 17-inch rims on this Volkswagen Virtus. Since the GT Line trim of the Virtus comes with a host of piano-black inserts, along with a darker treatment for a lot of chrome bits, the glossy black finish of alloy wheels goes well with the white paint scheme of the sedan.

Furthermore, this modified Volkswagen Virtus rides on lowering springs from Cobra Suspensions. However, there’s a catch. Only the rear end of the car has been lowered via these aftermarket springs. In fact, these springs were designed for the Euro-spec Virtus, and the suspension manufacturer is using this experimental setup to gauge data for further research and development to design lowering springs for Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia as per their engine-gearbox configurations.

Talking of mechanicals, they remain unchanged. Under the bonnet, it gets a 1.5L TSI EVO motor which puts out 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. This motor is only available with a 7-speed DCT, and it also comes with cylinder deactivation technology, which boosts fuel economy. The Volkswagen Virtus GT trims is priced at Rs 18.42 lakh, ex-showroom.