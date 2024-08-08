5-Star Safety and 23+ kmpl Mileage: Discover India’s Most Affordable Diesel Car

Most Affordable Diesel Car In India: Tata Motors offers a strong portfolio of petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric cars. This range includes hatchbacks, compact sedans, compact SUVs, and mid-sized SUVs. While the Indian Automobile industry losing hope on diesel cars, Tata Motors is still one of the OEMs that is betting high on diesel engines, offering its flagship SUVs -- Tata Safari & Harrier -- only with diesel units. Notably, Tata Motors also offers the most affordable diesel car in the country, the Tata Altroz.

Tata Altroz: Competition

The Tata Altroz competes directly with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which comes with a single 1.2-liter petrol engine, while the Altroz offers three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. However, there is a significant difference in the sales of these two models. The Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the country, while the Altroz lags far behind in sales.

Tata Altroz Diesel: Price

The Tata Altroz starts at Rs 6.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. However, the diesel variants start at Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant with diesel fuel is the XM Plus Diesel.

Tata Altroz: Engine Options

The Altroz offers three engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. All three come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as Standard. The 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 90PS @ 4000rpm and 200Nm @ 1250-3000rpm. It offers a claimed mileage of 23.64 kmpl.

Tata Altroz: Features

The Altroz is equipped with a range of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, power windows, leather steering wheel, leather seats, adjustable headlights, fog lights (front and rear), rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, and alloy wheels (14-16 inches).

Tata Altroz: Safety

It's a 5-star safety-rated car. The Global NCAP has awarded it a 5-star safety rating in its crash tests. It includes features such as dual front airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, auto park lock (only for DCT), and rear parking sensors.