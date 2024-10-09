Most Expensive Mahindra Thar Roxx: SUV Sells For Rs 1.31 Crore - Know What Makes It So Exclusive

Mahindra Thar ROXX With VIN- 001: Mahindra & Mahindra handed over the first-ever Thar ROXX, VIN 001, to Aakash Minda, the winner of an online auction. The winning bid of Rs 1.31 crore was placed, outbidding 20 active bidders in an online auction conducted from 15th to 16th September 2024.

Winning Bid Of Rs 1.31 Crore

The auction had over 10,980 registrations and concluded with a winning bid of Rs 1.31 crore. Minda chose the color Nebula Blue. The SUV was delivered in New Delhi by Mahindra Automotive's CMO, Manjari Upadhye.

It comes with a special badge signed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and a decorative branding plate numbered 001, making it a collector's item.

The proceeds from the auction were donated to Naandi Foundation, one of the recognised not-for-profit organizations participating in the initiative.

Mahindra matched the winning bid, doubling the contribution and amplifying the impact of this charitable endeavour.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are especially proud that the proceeds from this auction will support a meaningful cause, amplifying the impact of this incredible milestone.”

Aakash Minda, Executive Director - Minda Corporation Limited, said, “After securing the first Thar in 2020, owning the first-ever Thar ROXX in 2024 deepens my connection to this iconic SUV legacy."

Mahindra Thar ROXX

It is worth noting that the Mahindra Thar ROXX has emerged as one of the most highly anticipated new cars of the year. Its immense demand is evident from the record-breaking 1.76 lakh bookings received within the first hour of the booking window opening.

Mahindra Thar ROXX is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh, introductory ex-showroom, pan-India. The entry-level diesel model starts at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx range from Rs 18.79 lakh.