Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs: Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet & XUV 3X0 Compared For Mileage

Brezza Vs Nexon Vs Venue Vs Sonet Vs XUV 300 Mileage: Currently, the Indian car market is dominated by sport utility vehicles (SUVs), especially the sub-4 meter compact SUVs. This segment boasts several popular contenders, such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Let's take a look at their powertrains and fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Starting from Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 103 PS/137 Nm on petrol and 88 PS/121.5 Nm on CNG. The claimed fuel efficiency for the petrol variants is 19.89 kmpl and 25.51 km/kg for the CNG variants.

Tata Nexon

It starts from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two engine choices: 1.2-litre Turbo-Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel. The petrol unit generates 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. The claimed mileage of the Nexon varies from 17.01 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl depending on the engine and transmission.

Hyundai Venue

It is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS /114 Nm), a 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS /250 Nm). The mileage varies from 17.5kmpl to 23.4 kmpl.

Kia Sonet

Similar to the Venue, it is also available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm), a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm). The claimed fuel efficiency varies from 18.7 kmpl to 22.3 kmpl.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The prices for the XUV 3XO start at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol unit delivers 110PS/200Nm and 130PS/230Nm, depending on the variants while the diesel unit produces 117PS and 300Nm. It promises to return 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage (claimed).