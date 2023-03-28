Most Indians Not Serious About Following Road Safety Rules: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The majority of people in India are not serious about adhering to traffic regulations, and unless their thinking and attitude change, it will be challenging to lower the number of road accidents in the nation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. The nation's staggering 5 lakh annual road accidents result in 1.5 lakh fatalities, according to the road, transport, and highway minister.

"Jyadatar log road safety ko lekar serious nahi hai. Jab tak logo ka dimag aur mindset nahi badlega, tab tak road accidents kam nahi ho payega (Most people in India are not serious about following road safety rules, and unless their mindset and attitude change, it would be difficult to reduce the number of road accidents in the country)," he said.

Also read: Over 90 Percent Work On Kailash Mansarovar Road Project Completed: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also emphasised the need of following land discipline drivers. He announced that his ministry will soon start conducting digital examinations for those applying for driver's licence and later a practical driving test will be conducted.

The minister pointed out that India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers. Gadkari said he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways and highways and he has called a meeting of state transport ministers on March 28. The present maximum speed limit for cars on expressways is 120 kilometre per hour. On national highways, the maximum speed limit is 100 kmph.

With PTI Inputs