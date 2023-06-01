MotoGP Bharat Partners BookMyShow As Official Ticketing Partner, Registrations Open

FairStreet Sports led Indian Grand Prix, the ‘MotoGP Bharat’, recently announced the upcoming India edition of FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGPTM) in 2023. Following the same, FairStreet Sports have roped in BookMyShow, as the “official ticketing partner” for the upcoming MotoGP, which is scheduled to make the Grand Prix’s first-ever appearance in the country. Officials close to the development confirmed that the registration for tickets for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat is live now for early access and will be followed soon by sales, exclusively on BookMyShow.

The inaugural MotoGP race will take place at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from September 22-24. The Buddh International Circuit is the only F1 race track in India, and hosted three editions of the F1 race from 2011-2013. It is also learnt that the promoters of FairStreet Sports are in advanced stages of discussions with various other partners and associates to organize this global event.

Commenting on the news of this newly forged partnership, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoters, said, “We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience. Together, we are committed to create an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement.”

MotoGP is the highest form of track-based two wheeler racing organized by FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport) and promoted by Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship). The racing has produced some of the most famous bike racers globally, including Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez to name a few. Companies like Honda, Yamaha among others, take part in the championship as constructors.



Akbar Ebrahim, President of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said "The FMSCI would like to congratulate Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd (Indian Promoter), Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship) & the FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport) for concluding the agreement to run a round of the FIM World MotoGP Championship in India in September 2023. The FMSCI would also like to wish Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd the very best for the opening of the ticket registrations for the event and wish them all success."