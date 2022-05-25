हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Helmet

Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmet compulsory for pillion riders, strict action in case of violation

Mumbai Traffic police issued a notification on May 25 making helmets mandatory for pillion riders, warning action if violated, reports PTI. 

Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmet compulsory for pillion riders, strict action in case of violation
Image for representation

Mumbai traffic police issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders on May 25. The traffic police officials have further warned action against those who violate the rule. “Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion riders as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now,” read the tweet of Mumbai Traffic Police. 

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said. As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

Also read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Padma bridge on June 25 in Dhaka

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HelmetPillionMumbaitraffic police
Next
Story

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Padma bridge on June 25 in Dhaka

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Baramulla encounter: 3 Pakistani terrorists killed; policeman martyred