Mumbai traffic police issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders on May 25. The traffic police officials have further warned action against those who violate the rule. “Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion riders as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now,” read the tweet of Mumbai Traffic Police.

Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.#WearAHelmet #PillionAsWell pic.twitter.com/5uhHB2z3tY — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 25, 2022

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said. As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

Also read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Padma bridge on June 25 in Dhaka

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute