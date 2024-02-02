MWM Spartan 2.0 Unveiled Internationally; Just Electrified Force Gurkha Or More?

Czech start-up MW Motors has introduced the Spartan 2.0, an all-electric SUV based on the Force Gurkha. This eco-friendly off-roader promises a 240km range, setting it apart in the electric vehicle market. Let's delve into the details that make the Spartan 2.0 a unique addition to the electric SUV lineup.

Force Motors contributes significantly to the Spartan 2.0, providing the bodyshell, ladder frame chassis, suspension, off-road gear, and interior components. The collaboration extends further as a Chinese firm supplies the battery, while MW Motors takes charge of assembling the vehicle.

Spartan 2.0 EV SUV Specifications

Derived from the UAZ Hunter, a Russian military 4x4, the Spartan 2.0 incorporates feedback from users of the original Spartan EV. This iterative approach ensures enhancements in performance and functionality, making it a more refined and customer-oriented electric SUV.

Charging the Spartan 2.0 is a breeze, boasting rates of up to 90kW. This translates to a 20-80 percent charge in just over half an hour, providing convenient and swift charging options. Notably, the bi-directional charging feature enables the SUV to power external tools and equipment, adding versatility to its utility.

Measuring 4,116mm in length and 1,812mm in width, the Spartan 2.0 strikes a balance between compactness and capability. With impressive approach and departure angles of 38 and 35 degrees, respectively, it ensures adept maneuverability in tight spaces.

The SUV's kerb weight is 2,350kg, with a load capacity of 1,025kg and a towing capacity of 3,000kg.

Spartan 2.0 EV SUV Features

The Spartan 2.0's interior closely resembles the Gurkha available in India. The cabin remains competitively specced with durable yet comfortable elements such as cloth-upholstered adjustable seats, electric windows, air conditioning, a digital instrument display, and an infotainment touchscreen.

Sold as a commercial vehicle in some European markets and the UK, the Spartan 2.0 accommodates two seats, aligning with commercial regulations. While its rugged design and electric powertrain make it an appealing prospect, there has yet to be an official word on its availability in India.