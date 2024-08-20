Need More Space? Ditch 6/7-Seater SUV, Get 8-Seater Car For Nearly Same Price - List

Affordable 8-Seater Cars In India: If you have a large family, you may need a car with a more seating capacity, which typically comes at a higher price tag. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 3 cars that offer an 8-seater configuration option, for nearly the same prices as those of the 7-seater variants.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 26.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in four trims: GX, GX Plus, VX, and ZX, and offers both 7- and 8-seater configuration options. It is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 150 PS and 343 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 8-seater variants start at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Known for its reliability, the Innova Crysta comes equipped with several features, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and ambient lighting.

Maruti Invicto

As Maruti Suzuki's flagship product, it is priced between Rs 25.21 lakh and Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It offers both 7- and 8-seater configurations. Available in two trims, Zeta+ and Alpha+, the MPV is powered by a 2-litre hybrid engine that delivers 152 PS and up to 188 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The 8-seater variant is priced at Rs 25.26 lakh, ex-showroom.

The MPV is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Priced between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 8-seater variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross start at Rs 19.82 lakh. It comes with two powertrain options: a 2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor (paired with an e-CVT) and a non-electrified version of the same engine (paired with a CVT). The Innova Hycross shares most of its features with the Maruti Invicto, except for a few, including ADAS.