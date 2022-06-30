Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker is all set to launch its new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the country today (June 30). The updated compact SUV will shed the 'Vitara' from Vitara Brezza and will retain the Brezza moniker. Going forward, Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be launched as a mid-size Hyundai Creta rivaling SUV. As for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it is one of the best selling SUVs in India across the segments and recently clocked a cumulative sales of 7.5 lakh vehicles in India. The model received a mid-cycle update some time back, but that was more of a simple nip and tuck job. Now, Maruti Suzuki is going all out with the 2022 Brezza and you can watch the launch live here:

Design wise, the updated model will don a host of changes over the model it replaces as the front end is an all-new affair, with slender-looking LED headlamps. The bull bar effect on the front bumper is prominent. Sideways, a set of new alloy wheels are visible, along with some changes to the silhouette, which certainly is more proportionate this time. The rear quarter glass has increased in size, and the floating effect for the roof makes the compact SUV look premium. The tailgate is a new unit too. It features revised creases and tail lamps. On the whole, the updated model has a beefier presence in contrast to the model it replaces.

A slew of new features will be seen on the updated Vitara Brezza. The list will include an electronic sunroof, a larger 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment unit, a 360-degree parking camera and more. The head-up display and ventilated front seats could also be made available on the new Vitara Brezza. Other highlights on the inside will include a new instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a premium sound system and more.

The 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor will power the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Anticipated to be offered in the same state of tune as the newly-launched Ertiga, it will boast a peak power output of 103 bhp and 136.8 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT. The former will also get steering-mounted paddle shifters. Dimensionally, things are likely to remain unchanged. However, slight increments in width and height are expected.