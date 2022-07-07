The new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is expected to be completed by March 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed in a series of tweets. The Khambatki Ghat tunnel is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each and is currently under construction, with work happening in full progress, said Gadkari. He said the existing 'S' curve in Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon that would lead to drastic reduction in accident risks.

The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately Rs 926 Crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Nitin Gadkari said "today, our country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & unfolding 'Prosperity Through Connectivity'."

New India Demands World Class Infrastructure!

Young India Needs World Class Infrastructure!

And Modi Ji's Government promises to deliver it!



Taking the mission forward, the project for the construction of new 6-lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat Section of NH-4 is in full progress. pic.twitter.com/II1a2VTY6T July 5, 2022

He further stated that "New India Demands World Class Infrastructure." The tunnel is going to enhance connectivity and most importantly, provide direct benefits to the commuters through their Value Over Time (VOT) and Value Over Cost (VOC) savings.

The Minister said average travel time at Pune-Satara and Satara - Pune stretch through Khambataki Ghat is 45 minutes and 10-15 minutes respectively. With the completion of this tunnel, average travel time shall be reduced to 5-10 minutes.

