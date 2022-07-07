NewsAuto
NITIN GADKARI

New 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara NH4 expected to be completed by March 2023

The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is approximately Rs 926 Crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

New 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara NH4 expected to be completed by March 2023

The new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is expected to be completed by March 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed in a series of tweets. The Khambatki Ghat tunnel is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each and is currently under construction, with work happening in full progress, said Gadkari. He said the existing 'S' curve in Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon that would lead to drastic reduction in accident risks.

The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately Rs 926 Crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Nitin Gadkari said "today, our country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & unfolding 'Prosperity Through Connectivity'."

He further stated that "New India Demands World Class Infrastructure." The tunnel is going to enhance connectivity and most importantly, provide direct benefits to the commuters through their Value Over Time (VOT) and Value Over Cost (VOC) savings.

The Minister said average travel time at Pune-Satara and Satara - Pune stretch through Khambataki Ghat is 45 minutes and 10-15 minutes respectively. With the completion of this tunnel, average travel time shall be reduced to 5-10 minutes.

Live TV

Nitin GadkariHighwayNational Highway 4tunnelPunePune-Satara road

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress