Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer recently opened bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. The luxury carmaker has now announced the launch date of the new Audi A8 L. The new Audi A8 L will be launched in India on July 12 and ahead of the launch, the sedan can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh. The new Audi A8 L gets sharpened design, and innovative technologies along with a combination of the 3.0-litre TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive.

The new Audi A8 L promises to take the rear seat luxury to the next level with the Rear Relaxation Package that includes a recliner and a foot massager. Outside, the sedan gets sharpened design with a focus on front and rear. There's also Digital Matrix LED Headlights with animated projections.

The Audi A8 L gets a powertrain, which is a combination of the 3.0-litre TFSI Engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, generating 340 HP and 540 Nm of torque. The sedan promises driving dynamics with the legendary quattro all-wheel drive and Predictive Air Suspension for superior ride quality.

The Audi A8 L will be equipped with other top-notch luxury, comfort and several other stand-out features, which the brand will reveal closer to the launch.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand.”