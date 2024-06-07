123KM Range, 5 Colors; New Bajaj Chetak Launched At Affordable Price

Bajaj Chetak 2901 Edition Details: Bajaj Auto announced the expansion of its popular electric scooter portfolio with the introduction of the affordable Chetak 2901 edition, priced at Rs 95998 (ex-showroom, Bangalore). It boasts a solid metal body and comes in five exciting colors- Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow, and Azure Blue.

Equipped with a battery pack of 2.88kWh capacity, the all-new Chetak 2901 offers a range of 123km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge. It has a top speed of 63kmph, according to the details available on the official website. Apart from this new variant, Chetak has two other variants - Chetak Urbane and Chetak Premium.

The Urbane and Premium variants of Chetak are equipped with 2.9 kWh and 3.2 kWh battery, offering a range of 113km and 126km, respectively. Both have a top speed of 73kmph. The Chetak Urbane is available at a starting price of Rs 1.23 lakh while the Chetak Premium pricing starts from Rs 1.47 lakh.

The Chetak 2901 hosts additional features to enhance rider comfort and convenience, including Coloured Digital Console, Alloy Wheels, and Bluetooth Connectivity. The TecPac is also available, which includes Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, Follow Me Home lights, and Bluetooth App connectivity.

Commenting on the latest offering, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce the start of shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet."

"Retails to consumers shall start from 15 June onwards. We believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market," he added.