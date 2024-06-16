New BMW 5 Series LWB Unveiled; Check Design, Features and Other Details

The BMW 5 Series LWB has been unveiled and is set to launch in India on July 24, 2024. This is the the third long-wheelbase sedan in BMW’s Indian lineup after the 3 Series Gran Limousine and the 7 Series. This model marks India as the first market outside China, and the only right-hand-drive market, to receive this extended luxury sedan. It is positioned to compete directly with the segment leader, the long-wheelbase Mercedes E-Class. Read here to know more about this upcoming luxury vehicle

Dimensions and Exterior Design

The new 5 Series LWB is the largest in its class at 5,175mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,520mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm. These measurements surpass those of the upcoming E-Class LWB. The design includes a flowing roofline for a coupe-like shape, strategic contour lines, and contrast colors. Despite its sporty Y-spoke 18-inch wheels, the car's large size highlights the wheel-arch gaps, though 19-inch wheels are optional. The M Sport variant features sporty trim inserts, a larger backlit grille, and light gold brushed metallic accents.

Rear Seat and Comfort

The extended wheelbase provides vast legroom, generous headroom, and ample light from large windows and a fixed moon roof. However, it lacks rear-seat adjustment and sunshades, which are notable features in its rivals. The fixed seat design focuses on thicker cushioning for added comfort, set at a 31-degree recline.

Features and Technology

The 5 Series LWB offers advanced technology with a dual curved screen layout comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The interior features a vegan-upholstered design, open-pore wood, and metal speaker grilles. While it includes front-seat ventilation, matrix LED headlamps, and an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, adaptive cruise control is missing from the robust ADAS suite.