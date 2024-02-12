New BMW 7 Series Protection Unveiled in India: Check Full Details

BMW Group recently introduced the latest BMW 7 Series Protection in India. This Vehicle is exclusively available from today onwards with a petrol engine and as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Notably, the new BMW 7 Series Protection is designed for people with a special need for protection. Let’s delve into the details of this extraordinary Vehicle.

New BMW 7 Series Protection

As claimed by the Company, the BMW 7 Series Protection comes with a very high level of protection against ballistic attacks and explosions. It offers customised protection from firearm or explosive attacks, catering to at-risk individuals. It has been classified as providing class VR9 protection, meeting stringent international standards for ballistic and blast resistance. Notably, its glass shields against high-calibre ammunition, ensuring utmost safety.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India, remarked, “For over 45 years, BMW has set the standard in design and development of armoured vehicles. The new BMW 7 Series Protection succeeds in blending an unrivalled protection concept with outstanding levels of ride comfort and spaciousness, exceptionally advanced equipment features and the class-beating dynamic prowess for which the brand is renowned. This is a new kind of protection vehicle that meets the highest standards of ballistic protection and individual requirements. Even though this is a protection vehicle, you will immediately forget about this fact the moment you sit inside and experience its exceptional luxury.”

BMW 7 Series Protection Exterior

The core structure of the BMW 7 Series Protection is based on the unique protection architecture called the Protection Core.This heavily armoured inner core surrounds the entire passenger compartment and invisibly provides unprecedented protection for its occupants. It forms a self-supporting protective cell, which is then combined with protectionspec doors, armouring for the underbody and safety glass.

The visual highlight on the exterior is the contour line lighting impressively showcasing the BMW Kidney ‘Iconic Glow’, whether at a standstill or while driving. When deactivated, the technology is not visible. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights.

Underneath are the LED headlights for high beam and low beam. With BMW Effortless Door, the car provides motorised assistance for opening and closing the doors. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. The PAX tyres have a run-flat ring positioned on the wheel rim which allows the car to continue its journey at up to 80 km/h even in the event of a total loss of pressure. Optionally, the cars can be equipped with All-door Emergency Exits in case one needs to leave the vehicle quickly. BMW Pennant Holder and BMW Flashing Lights and beacons are also available as an option. The appointments and design of the interior can be adapted to personal needs and desires at a detail level.

BMW 7 Series Protection Interior

In the interior, the BMW 7 Series consists innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. Passengers in the second row of seats in the new BMW 7 Series Protection benefit from the standard electrically operated BMW Sun Protection blinds for the windows on both sides. The 1,265-watt digital amplifier, individually adjustable equalizers and 28 speakers combine to deliver a full, even sound for all those on board. The standard-fitted Intercom system allows the car's occupants to communicate with people on the outside without having to open doors or windows.

The optional Executive Lounge includes comfort seats with a reclining function for the rear seat behind the front passenger. The BMW Travel & Comfort package, available as an option, enhances the overall rear seat experience of the occupants. Another item on the options list is a BMW Cooling Box integrated between the rear seats to ensure the on-board drinks supplies are kept cold. The new BMW 7 Series Protection has the latest- generation V8 unit under the bonnet. Its BMW TwinPower Turbo technology includes an upgraded turbocharging system with an electrically operated blow-off valve and indirect charge air cooling, along with a cross-bank exhaust manifold.

BMW 7 Series Protection Performance

BMW 7 Series Protection comes with the new 4.4-litre eight-cylinder engine. It uses 48V mild hybrid technology to optimise power delivery and efficiency. The car produces an output of 390 kW / 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 210 Km/hr. The new BMW 7 Series Protection features the latest generation of BMW iDrive with "QuickSelect" and BMW Operating System 8.5. The advanced display and operating system offer a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect” access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices.

The new entry screen permanently shows the map view of the navigation system or other displays that can be individually configured. The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps now not only offers an Augmented View display on the Information Display behind the steering wheel but also improved functions for even more precise and charging station-optimised navigation.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as an 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies