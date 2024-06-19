New BMW X3 Unveiled; Check Modern Features, Powertrain Options

BMW has introduced the fourth-generation X3 SUV. This revamped X3 is set to pave the way for the all-electric iX3, which will make its global debut next year. Read here to know more about this vehicle.

Design and Features of the New BMW X3

The new BMW X3 is codenamed G45 and has dropped the ‘i’ suffix and repositioned the number, resulting in the 30 xDrive. The upcoming iX3, inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept, will use the “i” prefix.

The new X3 features design elements inspired by the latest BMW X1 and is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor. The prominent kidney grille, illuminated on the flagship M50 xDrive and optional on the 30 xDrive, mirrors designs seen on the new 7 Series, XM flagship SUV, and the forthcoming 5 Series LWB in India. The grille slats are tilted in some variants, while the top-spec M50 variant features horizontal positioning. Additional design elements include L-shaped daytime running lamps integrated into the new-look headlamps and standard 19-inch alloy wheels, with 20- and 21-inch options available.

Interior Enhancements

Inside, the X3 boasts BMW’s curved display with the iDrive 9 infotainment system, first introduced in the current X1. The interior also features newly designed heated sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a woven fabric instrument panel available in MY2025 models.

Powertrain Options

The X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid is a standout, combining a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 184hp electric motor, delivering a total output of 300hp and 450Nm. This model accelerates to 100kph in 6.2 seconds, with a top speed of 215kph. In EV-only mode, it reaches a top speed of 140kph, with a 19.7kWh battery providing a range of up to 90km (WLTP).

The top-tier X3 features a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine producing 398hp and 580Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100kph in 4.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically capped at 250kph with optional performance tyres, or 210kph with standard all-season tyres. All variants come with AWD and BMW’s 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Expected Launch in India

The new BMW X3 is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year or early next year, facing competition from models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Meanwhile, BMW India is preparing to launch the new 5 Series LWB in the market.